Measles cases continue to rise in Kentucky's worst outbreak in 35 years

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX News) — Kentucky is dealing with its worst measles outbreak in 35 years, with state health officials urging residents to get vaccinated as case numbers continue to climb.

As of Tuesday morning, Kentucky has recorded 43 measles cases, with three of those patients having been hospitalized. All 43 cases are in individuals who are either unvaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown, according to state data.

State health leaders are strongly encouraging people to get vaccinated.

"The measles vaccine is entirely safe. It's been used for decades with great effect. I encourage everyone to make sure your current on your measles and other immunizations," said Dr. Steven Stack, the Secretary of the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

The measles vaccination series is typically given to children at 12 to 15 months and again at 4 to 6 years old. However, people of any age can receive the vaccine, according to health officials.

Doctors describe measles as a highly contagious disease that spreads through the air. Early symptoms — including fever, cough, red watery eyes and a runny nose — can take up to 14 days to first appear, followed by a distinctive rash 3 to 5 days later.

The Kentucky Department for Public Health is also warning the public about potential exposures in Richmond and Olive Hill. An unvaccinated, out-of-state traveler visited several businesses in those areas on Aug. 24, Aug. 27 and Aug. 28.

"There are four locations with specific dates where individuals who are known to be contagious with the measles were out in public. If you were in those areas, it gives you guidance on how long you should watch yourself for symptoms," Stack said.

The businesses and times of exposure are:



Marathon Gas Station, 424 W. Tom Hall Blvd. in Olive Hill, August 24 from 4:30am-7:00am (ET)

Lowe’s, 814 Eastern Bypass in Richmond, August 24 from 1:15pm-3:45pm (ET)

Baptist Health Urgent Care, 648 University Shopping Center in Richmond, August 27 from 8:45am-11:45am (ET) and August 28 from 8:30am-2:15pm (ET)

Officials say the symptom monitoring window is typically 21 days after exposure.

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