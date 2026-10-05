Measles outbreak continues: Kentucky reports 94 confirmed cases

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Kentucky's measles outbreak continues to grow. The state Department for Public Health announced 94 confirmed cases Monday morning.

At least seven people have been hospitalized. Christian county continues to have the highest number of cases in the outbreak, with 44 recorded.

Measles is a disease caused by a highly contagious virus. People with measles spread the virus through the air when they cough, sneeze, or breathe.

Symptoms of measles include high fever, cough, runny nose, red and watery eyes, and rash. Koplik spots (tiny white spots inside the mouth) can appear two to three days after symptoms begin.

Health officials urge anyone who may have been exposed to check their immunization records and confirm they are protected against measles.

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