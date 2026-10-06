Missing Kentucky teen found in Idaho with truck driver

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A 16-year-old girl reported missing from Bowling Green last week has been found safe in Idaho. According to FBI Louisville, the teen was found on Sept. 30 with a 32-year-old truck driver.

FBI Louisville said the driver was was taken into custody without incident. According to the FBI, the 16-year-old was reunited with her family this past weekend.

The FBI said the agency located or identified more than 1,4000 child victims during Operation Summer Heat 2.0, which ran from June 1 to Sept. 20.





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