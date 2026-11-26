JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Giving back doesn’t have to wait until Thanksgiving Day.

The Jessamine County Homeless Coalition brought the community together ahead of the holiday, serving Thanksgiving meals to more than 1,000 people while volunteers of all ages helped make the event possible.

“I noticed that there wasn't a big community group that was doing Thanksgiving meals,” coalition director Johnny Templin said. “When I see that, I'm all about trying to get it done.”

The event has now been held for six years, growing each year. Templin said.

Preparing that many plates took weeks of work.

Templin said preparations started about three weeks before the event. Volunteers cooked 34 turkeys, 14 hams, and roughly 300 pounds of side dishes, including potatoes, stuffing, and green beans.

The Jessamine County Public Library also joined the effort, offering free books to people attending the event.

“People are free to come up and grab, and we have all age ranges,” library PR coordinator Emily Moon said.

Moon said events like this allow the library to work alongside other organizations while strengthening its connection to the people it serves.

“I always say that libraries are a reflection of the community,” Moon said. “I love events like this because it's a partnership with another organization, so we get to have that collaboration piece, but it also brings the entire community together.”

And it wasn’t only local organizations lending a hand. Young volunteers also spent time serving their neighbors.

One of them, Ryan Grace Fite, has been helping with the event for four years.

“Giving back to my community is such an impact because there's so much people that are in need,” Fite said. “It's just so much fun to show the world what an impact just a meal with each other can do.”

Other young volunteers said they enjoyed helping provide food to people who may not otherwise be able to afford it and seeing the smiles their work brought to people’s faces.

For Templin, the event is about more than serving a Thanksgiving meal. It’s an opportunity to remember what the holiday represents.

“It's a time for all of us to feel thankful and look for ways that we can help our fellow community out,” he said.

The JCHC gave away 974 meals.

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