LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — In Lexington's Kenwick neighborhood, Thanksgiving isn't just about what's on the table — it's about making sure neighbors have something on theirs.

Generosity is on the menu here in Kenwick. What started about four years ago with neighbors recognizing a need has turned into a holiday tradition, making sure the people who live around them have a Thanksgiving meal.

Inside a packed house on Preston Avenue, there's barely room to move, because the kitchen has been busy all night. Volunteers are cooking turkey, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, dressing and homemade rolls — all of it made for neighbors who might not otherwise have a Thanksgiving meal.

"It's amazing, amazing. We have a great bunch of neighbors. It just means a lot to be able to do this," a volunteer said.

And this isn't your average Thanksgiving turkey. Alex Jenkins is a professional chef who calls Kenwick home. She's spent hours prepping the birds before each meal is packed for a specific person or family.

The group has thought of just about everything — including dessert and even pet food for four-legged family members.

What started four years ago as neighbors seeing a need has grown into more than 40 volunteers helping with this year's meal prep and delivery. By the time they're done, about 150 meals will leave the house, headed to neighbors across the community, including people experiencing homelessness.

"Thanksgiving is my favorite holiday. Truly it is. There's nothing, you're not giving anything, the pressure's not there. Just people getting together and eat. And that's what I like to do," Jenkins said.

Because here in Kenwick, Thanksgiving isn't just about sharing a meal. It's about sharing it with a neighbor.

And this group isn't done yet. They'll be back at it again for Christmas.

This is a developing story, so check back with LEX18.com for updates. Email the LEX18 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.