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KSP searching for vehicle wanted in trooper-involved shooting in Warren County

The suspect involved in the shooting is considered armed and dangerous
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Bowling Green Police Department
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LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Kentucky State Police are now searching for a vehicle wanted in connection to an officer-involved shooting on I-65 in Warren County.

KSP searching for car at shooting

According to KSP, the vehicle was present during the shooting and is described as a blueish-gray Honda Civic with a temporary Alabama tag #TN01859. The individual involved is considered armed and dangerous, and anyone who sees the vehicle is urged to call 911.

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I-65 northbound in Warren County near the 39 mile marker remains shut down and multiple agencies are on scene. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and are being detoured at Exit 30.

This is a developing story, so check back with LEX18.com for updates. Email the LEX18 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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