LONDON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Kentucky State Police investigated a deadly crash overnight at the intersection of KY 192 and KY 229 in London, according to Kentucky State Police Post 11.

Troopers responded to and investigated the fatal collision on Tuesday. The intersection was closed overnight while troopers worked the scene.

The roadway has since been cleared, and the intersection is back open, troopers said on Wednesday morning.

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