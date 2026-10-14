Nicholas County girl finds her dream job at Disney and lands a role in Hallmark Christmas movie

NICHOLAS COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — What started as a trip to Florida for a pharmacy convention turned into a life-changing journey for Kentucky native Kristen King.

King originally planned a future in dentistry, but after discovering the Disney College Program during a visit to Disney World, she realized her passion was elsewhere.

“I saw some girls over there and I asked them, ‘How do you get this job? This seems like the perfect job,’” King said. “They told me it was through the Disney College Program.”

That conversation set her on a new path.

Through the program, King earned a premium internship with Disney's VIP Tours team, calling it her “dream job.” Her multilingual skills also became a major asset.

Speaking English, Spanish and Japanese, King regularly assisted guests from around the world. On one memorable day, she helped lead part of a tour in Spanish before later assisting another group in Japanese.

As her Disney experience continued, another unexpected opportunity appeared.

King was selected to work as an extra in a Hallmark Christmas movie starring Lacey Chabert. The film was shot inside Disney parks, including Hollywood Studios and Magic Kingdom.

“We filmed in Hollywood Studios during the daytime,” King said. “At Magic Kingdom, some of it was overnight. From midnight until around 7 a.m., we were filming as if the park was open.”

While the movie role was a standout moment, King said the biggest lesson she learned came from the people she met through the Disney College Program.

She said participants ranged from recent college students to people in their 50s and 60s who decided to pursue a completely different chapter in life.

“No matter how old you are, you have the ability to change your path,” King said. “They said it felt like they're given another chance to change.”

For King, the experience serves as a reminder that it's never too late to follow a dream, even if it takes you somewhere completely unexpected.

The movie is called "Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True." It comes out on Nov. 28 on the Hallmark channel.

Molly Demrow is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Molly at molly.demrow@wlex.tv

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