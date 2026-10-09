Officials urge conservation as Lake Liberty's water levels still critically low

CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Liberty officials continue to ask the community to conserve water as low water levels on Lake Liberty continue.

According to officials, the levels remain critically low, currently measuring 17.8 feet below full pool, or below the lake's target level.

City officials are pumping water daily from the Green River into Lake Liberty, pumping as much as the Division of Water regulations allow. According to the city, current water demand is so high that the efforts are not making a significant difference in the lake's water levels.

"We need everyone's help! Please continue to conserve water wherever possible. Every little bit makes a difference," said city officials. "Without significant rainfall and a strong community-wide effort to conserve water, it will take a long time for Lake Liberty to return to the levels it needs to be."

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.