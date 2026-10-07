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Power lines down after semi-truck and trailer crash into yard of Elizabethtown home

Elizabethtown semi-truck crash.jpg
Courtesy: Elizabethtown Police Department
Semi-truck crash at Elizabethtown home
Elizabethtown semi-truck crash.jpg
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HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Elizabethtown Police Department is investigating a crash involving a semi-truck and trailer at a house in the 400 block of Nicholas Street. Officers said it happened Wednesday morning.

According to police, there weren't any serious injuries, but power lines were damaged. The crash also shut down that part of Nicholas Street for a significant amount of time.

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