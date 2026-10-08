Purple Peace Pumpkins placed across Lexington for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — If you spot a purple-painted pumpkin around Lexington this October, it's not just a Halloween decoration.

The purple "Peace Pumpkins" are part of a community-wide effort to raise awareness about domestic violence and honor survivors during Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

About 150 pumpkins have been painted purple and placed at locations across the city, including coffee shops and tattoo parlors. Organizers say the goal is to start conversations about domestic violence and connect people with resources.

"It's the most important thing," said Stephanie Theakston, program coordinator with the Domestic & Sexual Violence Prevention Coalition. "We recently had a campaign, and it was 'know about it, talk about it, do something about it,' and really talking about it is the first step."

Purple was chosen because it is the color that represents domestic violence awareness.

"So that just meant making sure that purple was present because that's the color that represents Domestic Violence," Theakston said.

Advocates say the pumpkins serve as a visible reminder that domestic violence affects more people than many realize.

"Important to continuously provide opportunity for survivors to be noticed," Theakston said. "It's a much bigger problem than people realize and think. If people knew how many lives have been touched by Domestic Violence, not just in this community but in their own lives, they would be shocked."

According to organizers, research shows one in three women and one in 10 men in the United States have experienced domestic violence during their lifetime.

Beyond raising awareness, coalition leaders hope the campaign reassures survivors that support is available.

"We just really want people to know that there are resources out there. Not just for adult survivors but for child survivors," Theakston said. "We want them to know that people are working in this community every day to help increase their safety and make sure our system is more responsive to their needs."

Organizers say addressing domestic violence requires community involvement and that even a simple conversation can be the first step toward helping someone in need.

The Peace Pumpkins will remain on display throughout October as Lexington observes Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Lexington wasn't alone. The University of Kentucky's Violence Prevention (VIP) Center helped them paint the pumpkins, along with the following organizations to help pass them out:



If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic or sexual violence, you can contact the National Hotline for help: (800) 799-7233

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