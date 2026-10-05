Registration closes Monday for ONE Lexington's youth violence symposium

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Registration will close October 5th at 5 p.m. for ONE Lexington's 4th Annual "Symposium to Address Youth & Young Adult Gun Violence".

The event will take place Tuesday, October 13th at the Phoenix Building at 101 E. Vine Street in Lexington. According to ONE Lexington, more than 100 community partners have already registered.

The organization said the symposium's primary focus will be the city's crisis response strategy. More specifically, how the city's gun violence prevention ecosystem responds to gun violence, its efforts to mitigate retaliatory violence, and how the community can support gun violence survivors.

You can register for the event here.

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