LINCOLN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A former Lincoln County youth pastor already facing child sex crime allegations has been indicted on rape and sodomy charges and is also facing a separate criminal case in Mercer County.

A Lincoln County grand jury indicted Jason Todd Coulter on one count of third-degree rape and one count of third-degree sodomy, according to court records.

The indictment was entered in Lincoln Circuit Court on Nov. 19.

Court records provided to LEX 18 show Jason Todd Coulter is scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 11 in Lincoln Circuit Court. His bond conditions include no contact with the complaining witness or victim, no alcohol or drugs, no new arrests or violations of the law and no possession of firearms or other weapons.

Meanwhile, Jason Todd Coulter is facing a separate case in Mercer District Court.

According to those court records, Coulter faces four charges in Mercer County:

Third-degree sodomy

Possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor over 12

Promoting a sexual performance by a minor under 18

Procuring or promoting the use of a minor by electronic means

An arraignment in the Mercer County case is scheduled for Nov. 30.

LEX 18 has previously reported that Jason Todd Coulter, who worked as a youth pastor and funeral director, was arrested after Kentucky State Police investigated allegations involving a minor. He has also faced federal charges connected to the investigation.

The Lincoln County indictment marks the movement of that case into circuit court following grand jury proceedings.

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