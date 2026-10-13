Rudy Fest announces end of bluegrass festival after 25-year run

MOREHEAD, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — One of Kentucky's best-known bluegrass festivals is coming to an end.

Organizers of Rudy Fest announced they are retiring from Rudy Fest, LLC and closing out the festival after 25 years. In a statement shared with supporters, festival leaders said the decision came after "much thought and heartache."

The festival thanked attendees, volunteers, sponsors, musicians, agents, promoters and local businesses for helping make the event a success over the past quarter-century. Organizers said Rudy Fest grew into one of the country's top bluegrass festivals.

Festival leaders also highlighted the event's impact on the community, particularly its support of local youth sports programs. Organizers said ending that support is among their biggest regrets as they step away from the festival.

“The joy of our family reunions each June as we called them will be missed by so many, these memories will last a lifetime and never be forgotten,” organizers said in a statement.

The announcement was signed by festival founders and organizers Rudy Burchett, Tom Carper and Leroy Walker, who thanked supporters for their years of dedication and said they are looking forward to new adventures in the future.