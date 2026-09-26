Run Baby Run 5K raises money for NICU families through the Snow Bunny Baby Project

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — The 5th annual Run Baby Run 5K brought runners and families together Saturday morning at Coldstream Park to support the Snow Bunny Baby Project, an organization that helps NICU families long after they leave the hospital.

Founder Sunny Grouthaus said she saw firsthand the struggles NICU families face and wanted to do more.

The money raised goes toward providing essential items babies may need when they go home from the NICU.

"All the proceeds that we raise here benefits the Snow Bunny Baby Project, and what we do with that money is we serve the specific needs the babies have coming out of the NICU, so they might need a car seat, they might need a bed, they may need a wagon to carry them and all of their medical equipment," Grouthaus said.

For some families, the race is a full-circle moment, returning years later to celebrate the babies this community helped.