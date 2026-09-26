Former UK football player Jamarion Wilcox sentenced on sexual misconduct charge

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Former University of Kentucky football player Jamarion Wilcox was sentenced Friday to 12 months in jail after pleading guilty to an amended charge of sexual misconduct.

Wilcox appeared before Fayette Circuit Judge Thomas Travis, who imposed the sentence and ordered that Wilcox be remanded into custody immediately. In Kentucky, sexual misconduct is a Class A misdemeanor with a maximum sentence of 12 months.

Wilcox had originally been charged with first-degree sexual abuse following an incident that occurred Aug. 20, 2025, at an apartment on South Upper Street in Lexington. He entered a guilty plea on the amended charge of sexual misconduct last month.

According to a criminal complaint, Wilcox was visiting another resident of the apartment building where the victim had her own bedroom. The victim told police that Wilcox allegedly entered her bedroom uninvited while she was asleep and got into her bed, then made unwanted advances toward her. The victim told police she became rigid and held her position out of fear that Wilcox was attempting to have sexual intercourse with her.

A detective wrote in the complaint that he recognized this as a clear indication of a sexual purpose and that the victim was in fear of sexual assault or physical injury due to Wilcox's use of physical force.

Wilcox, who was 21 at the time of his arrest, was served with the arrest warrant on Sept. 26, 2025, by University of Kentucky Police and booked into the Fayette County Detention Center. Special Victim Section detectives had been investigating the case for more than a month before making the arrest.

After his arrest, a UK football spokesperson said Wilcox would be withheld from competition.

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