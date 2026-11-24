LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Drivers traveling near the University of Kentucky campus could face lane shifts, road closures and parking changes over the next several weeks as multiple construction and utility projects continue.

UK is advising motorists to allow extra travel time and watch for changing traffic patterns, particularly around Woodland Avenue, South Upper Street and south campus.

Woodland Avenue

Woodland Avenue is closed just south of Euclid Avenue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Dec. 4 while crews connect sanitary and water lines for the Woodland Village construction project.

Traffic is being detoured toward Rose Lane and Rose Street.

The road will remain open all day Saturday, Nov. 28, for the UK-Louisville football game.

South Upper Street

Beginning Wednesday, Nov. 25, traffic on South Upper Street just south of Cornerstone Garage will shift west around a construction area tied to UK's Central Heating Plant boiler project.

Both southbound travel lanes will remain open, but the southbound bicycle lane will be temporarily eliminated. Several on-street parking spaces will also be unavailable.

UK expects the traffic pattern to remain in place for about two months.

South campus parking

The KTRDC parking lot closed beginning Nov. 23 as work continues on a steam and chilled-water utility project on south campus.

The closure is expected to continue until approximately mid-February.

University Drive

The existing closure on University Drive also remains in place as utility and infrastructure work continues.

The section between Complex and Hospital Drive is expected to reopen in mid- to late December. The portion south of Hospital Drive is expected to remain closed into spring 2027.

UK is urging motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians to use caution around construction areas, follow posted signs and allow extra time when traveling near campus.

More information and updates are available through UK Transportation Services.

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