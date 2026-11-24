LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Lexington police have arrested a man in connection with a 2025 shooting on Winburn Drive that left one person injured.

Police said the shooting happened June 2, 2025, in the 1100 block of Winburn Drive. According to a criminal complaint, officers were called to the area of Winburn Drive and McCullough Drive around 8:56 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

Officers found three .40-caliber shell casings near 1198 Winburn Drive. Witnesses told investigators that shots were fired from a white SUV toward a black Dodge Ram. A man was later dropped off at UK Chandler Hospital with a gunshot wound to the head, according to the complaint.

The police department said the victim's injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Investigators identified the SUV as a white 2021 Chevrolet Equinox registered to Andrew Wilson, according to the complaint. Police found the vehicle the following day at an apartment complex on McCullough Drive and later obtained a warrant to search it.

During the search, investigators said they found a spent .40-caliber shell casing inside the Equinox, along with Wilson's wallet, driver's license, cellphone and a receipt bearing his name from the afternoon of the shooting. Investigators wrote in the complaint that the evidence supported their belief that Wilson was driving the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

Lexington police said investigators also used information from the department's Real Time Intelligence Center and automated license plate reader technology during the investigation.

Wilson, 37, was arrested Nov. 13, 2026.

Police said he faces charges of second-degree assault, two counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense, first-degree trafficking in marijuana, first offense, second-degree fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle and improper registration plate.

Wilson is being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.

Detectives continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call Lexington police at 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or through its website.

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