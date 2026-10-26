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Sheriff's Department asking for help in search for missing Knox County man

Jason Garland Knox County missing Oct 2026
Courtesy: Knox County Sheriff's Department
Jason Garland Knox County missing Oct 2026
Jason Garland Knox County missing Oct 2026
Posted

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Deputies are asking for help in locating 25-year-old Jason Garland of Barbourville. He is 6 ft. tall, 185 lbs., and has brown hair, a thin mustache and a goatee.

According to the Sheriff's Department, Garland was last seen Saturday, October 24, leaving the Henson Hollow area in a White GMC Acadia. The vehicle had a temporary tag and a Navy SEAL sticker on the back. Deputies said the back window does not roll up.

If you've seen Garland or know of his whereabouts, call Knox 911 Dispatch at 606-546-3510.

This is a developing story, so check back with LEX18.com for updates. Email the LEX18 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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