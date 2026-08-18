State officials confirm highest number of measles cases in KY in 35 years amid outbreak

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — State health officials have confirmed that Kentucky is experiencing the highest number of measles cases amid an ongoing outbreak of the viral respiratory illness.

According to a release, the state is experiencing more confirmed cases of measles in 2026 than any year since 1991. 15 cases have been confirmed in the last four days in Christian, Owen, Todd, Trigg, and Washington Counties.

News Kentucky confirms ongoing Measles outbreak; cases reported in 4 counties Web Staff

“This is the largest measles outbreak Kentucky has experienced in many years,” said Cabinet for Health and Family Services Secretary Dr. Steven Stack in a release. “Measles is almost entirely preventable for those who have had two doses of the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine, and we urge all parents and caregivers to make sure their children are immunized, so they are protected against this serious, sometimes life-threatening illness.”

Measles can cause serious complications to both young and old populations, although symptoms do not present until eight to 12 days after exposure.

The first vaccination against the disease is administered to children between the ages of 12 and 15 months, and the second dose is given to those 4 to 6 years of age. It is typically given alongside the MMR vaccination.

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The outbreak comes as Kentucky's kindergartners continue to have a vaccination rate against measles that is lower than the national average. Over 2,500 cases have been confirmed across the US since August 13.

More information about the illness can be found here.