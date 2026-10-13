Student struck by driver in East Lexington, Fayette County Schools confirms

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A student was struck by a driver in East Lexington on Tuesday morning, according to Fayette County Public Schools.

Fayette County Public Schools officials confirm a student was hit by a vehicle this morning.

Officers said it happened on Briar Hill Road near Muir Station Road in East Lexington around 7:30 a.m.

Lexington police are conducting an investigation.

Additional details surrounding the student's injuries were not released.

This is a developing story, so check back with LEX18.com for updates. Email the LEX18 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.