Lexington police searching for 2 gas station robbery suspects

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Police are asking for help in the search for two people caught on camera allegedly robbing the Sunoco gas station on East Reynolds Road around 6 a.m. on October 1.

According to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers, one of the suspects pointed a gun at the clerk, before the two allegedly robbed the business of about $500.

Lexington PD

Bluegrass Crime Stoppers said the robbery is their "Crime of the Week." According to officers, the suspects drove off in a blue Jeep Cherokee.

Officers said the suspects also match the description of a robbery four days later, on October 5.

Anyone with information that could help in the case, is asked to contact Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app at www.p3tips.com.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.