LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — As Small Business Saturday encourages shoppers to skip major retailers and support locally owned businesses, two Lexington business owners are reminding customers that shopping local means more than making a purchase. It also helps strengthen the community.

At Farmer’s Jewelry in Lexington’s Chevy Chase neighborhood, Bill Farmer Jr. is carrying on a family tradition that dates back more than 75 years. His father opened the store in 1950, and the business continues to serve generations of customers.

Farmer said locally owned businesses play an important role in bringing communities together by building relationships between business owners and their customers.

“Local shopping areas in any city community add so much fiber. That's where you know the people and they know you,” Farmer said.

That sense of community is especially important as small businesses compete with larger retailers and big-box stores.

Tad, of Chevy Chase Hardware, said local businesses rely on support from their neighbors to stay competitive and keep their doors open.

“A lot of us depend on the community to back us up, keep us going, kind of compete against the larger stores, the big box stores,” Tad said.

He said shopping at locally owned businesses also gives customers a more personal experience. Small business owners and employees can take time to listen to customers, answer questions and help them find exactly what they need.

For both business owners, those connections often extend beyond the store. Running into familiar customers around town is another reminder of the relationships that make locally owned businesses an important part of the community.

As Small Business Saturday approaches, Lexington business owners are encouraging shoppers to think about where they spend their money and consider the impact of their purchases.

They say every purchase can help support the local businesses, families and relationships that help make Lexington a community.

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