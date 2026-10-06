Tick-borne allergy Alpha-Gal changing the way some Kentuckians eat

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — Imagine learning that foods you've eaten your entire life could suddenly trigger an allergic reaction.

That's the reality for people living with Alpha-Gal Syndrome, a tick-borne illness linked to the Lone Star tick that can cause an allergy to mammal-based foods such as beef, pork and some food additives.

"It is a tick-borne illness where someone develops a food allergy to foods containing alpha gal, which is a carbohydrate," said University of Kentucky Assistant Professor Abbigail Pace. "So it could be things that usually come from mammals, so beef, pork, even some food additives like gelatin or glycerin."

Unlike many food allergies, reactions to alpha-gal are often delayed. Pace says symptoms can appear two to six hours after eating and may include hives, digestive issues or even difficulty breathing.

As awareness of the condition grows, University of Kentucky dietetics students are learning how to help patients adjust their diets without giving up the foods they enjoy.

Student Research Assistant Brandon Vera said many nutrition professionals are only now becoming familiar with the condition.

"I went to a conference last week, and a lot of the dietitians are saying they're hearing about it for the first time in the past year, and they've been dietitians for like 20 years," Vera said.

During a hands-on cooking workshop, students experimented with alternatives to mammal-based foods, including plant-based ingredients and ostrich meat.

Pace says the goal is to prepare future dietitians to guide patients living with Alpha-Gal Syndrome.

"Our goal here today is to give dietetic students who are eventually going to go on to be dietitians the experience of cooking with ingredients like ostrich or oat milk or different plant-based foods so that they can go on and provide the best care for Kentuckians," she said.

One recipe substituted traditional sausage with ostrich, a bird that does not contain the mammalian carbohydrate responsible for triggering alpha-gal reactions.

Students and instructors said the taste was surprisingly similar, offering a potential option for people who miss some of their favorite foods after a diagnosis.

Pace encourages people with Alpha-Gal Syndrome to work with a dietitian to ensure they are meeting their nutritional needs while avoiding trigger foods.

"There are a lot of great resources out there, but finding and experimenting with different recipes can be really helpful, and dietitians can help to narrow that down and even look at your diet and tell you what you might be missing," she said.

For people living with Alpha-Gal Syndrome, experts say a few simple swaps may help keep favorite meals on the menu while avoiding potentially serious allergic reactions.