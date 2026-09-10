Tick season is not over yet, health experts warn as fall approaches in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Fall may be around the corner, but health experts are warning that tick season is far from over.

Ticks remain highly active in wooded areas, tall grass and backyards. Bites can lead to serious conditions including Lyme disease and alpha-gal syndrome, a severe allergy to red meat.

Martin Huecker, a professor of emergency medicine at the University of Louisville, said the length of time a tick stays attached plays a key role in whether disease is transmitted.

"It's believed that the tick has to be on you for a whole day and usually they'll get engorged, so you'll see the tick is kind of swollen, more large," Huecker said. "If you pull it right off of you, it's pretty unlikely it could have transmitted, but if it's really attached and anchored on, a little bit higher chance that they could have transmitted."

The CDC recommends using bug repellent before going outside. Experts also advise checking clothes, gear and pets before going back indoors.

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