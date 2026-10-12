Trial date set for Robertson County woman accused of killing, dismembering mother

MT OLIVET, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Warning: The details of this case are disturbing.

A trial date has been set for a Robertson County woman accused in the gruesome killing and dismemberment of her mother.

Torilena Fields appeared in court Monday for a status hearing, where a judge scheduled her jury trial to begin Aug. 23, 2027.

Fields is charged with murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, obstructing governmental operations and torture of a dog or cat in connection with the October 2024 death of her mother, Trudy Fields.

According to court documents, investigators say Trudy Fields was shot, stabbed and dismembered.

Authorities reported finding parts of her body inside a bloodstained mattress outside the home. Court records also state additional remains were found inside a pot in an oven.

Kentucky State Police arrested Fields after responding to a home on Brierly Ridge Road in Mount Olivet in October 2024.

The case has been working its way through the court system for nearly two years. In March 2025, Fields underwent a competency evaluation and was found competent to stand trial.

Monday's hearing marked a significant development in the case, with a trial date now officially on the calendar.

Fields' next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 11, 2027, ahead of the jury trial, which is expected to run from Aug. 23 through Sept. 3, 2027.



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