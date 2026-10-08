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Two cats rescued from Nicholasville house fire

Top stories in Lexington, Kentucky on Oct. 8, 2026
CATS RESCUED FROM NICHOLASVILLE HOUSE FIRE OCT 2026.png
Posted

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Two cats are now safe after firefighters rescued them from a house fire in Nicholasville. The Fire Department said it happened Wednesday night in the Hickory Hill area.

According to firefighters, the cats were given oxygen and treated for exposure.

The Fire Department said the fire caused significant damage. Firefighters said the family that lived in the house, escaped safely, and is okay, but is now displaced.

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