Two cats rescued from Nicholasville house fire

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Two cats are now safe after firefighters rescued them from a house fire in Nicholasville. The Fire Department said it happened Wednesday night in the Hickory Hill area.

According to firefighters, the cats were given oxygen and treated for exposure.

The Fire Department said the fire caused significant damage. Firefighters said the family that lived in the house, escaped safely, and is okay, but is now displaced.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.