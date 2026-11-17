LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Lexington nonprofit is getting some help transforming its new space.

Central Kentucky Community Therapies moved into its new location in September, providing inclusive programs centered around music, art and community.

A Hometown Grant from the Lowe's on Nicholasville Road helped the nonprofit continue renovations, including the creation of a new outdoor community space.

"We had absolutely nothing outside, and we work with a lot of kids. So having an outside play space is really important," said Chelsea Gibbs, founder and executive director at Central Kentucky Creative Therapies.

A group of Lowe's associates volunteered their time to bring the project to life.

"Getting a group of associates out here who are passionate about what they do... and getting to actually put that into a space here that's going to make an impact on so many people is what makes us really excited to do this project," said Molly Hurst, Lowe’s operations assistant store manager.

CKC says the expanded space allows it to offer more arts-based programs, including classes, camps and a community choir for people of different ages and abilities.

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