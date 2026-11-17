LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Kentucky Rep. James Comer announced the launch of his campaign for the state's highest office during a tele-conference Monday night.

According to a release, Comer outlined his "restore hope and prosperity in Kentucky, ensure children are prepared for success inside and outside the classroom, and create more economic opportunities for Kentuckians to build careers and futures close to home."

Comer, a Kentucky native, has represented the state's 1st District since 2016. Prior to that, he served as the state's Commissioner of Agriculture beginning in 2011.

“Kentucky needs a leader whose policies will lead to growth and good-paying jobs. We need a leader whose priority will be to reduce taxes so Kentuckians can keep more of what they earn," Comer said. "The government doesn't have all the answers, but we have a responsibility to solve problems and lift people up when we can. With your support, we can restore hope and create growth and prosperity across Kentucky. I believe a governor should listen and act."

Comer is the first Republican to announce a campaign for the office. Former state Representative Rocky Adkins and Lieutenant Gov. Jacqueline Coleman have previously announced their campaigns on the Democratic ticket.