Two people hurt after overnight shooting in Lexington’s East End

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Two people were left injured after an early morning shooting in Lexington's East End, according to Lexington police.

Officers received a call at around 2 a.m. Friday and responded to the 600 block of Ohio Street. When officers arrived, they found two adults who had been shot.

Both victims were taken to a hospital for treatment. Police say they are expected to survive.

Investigators located an adult suspect in the area a short time later. The suspect was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree assault.

Police have not yet released the suspect's name. The investigation remains ongoing.

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