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Two people hurt after overnight shooting in Lexington’s East End

Two people were left injured after an early morning shooting in Lexington's East End, according to Lexington police.
Two people hurt after overnight shooting in Lexington’s East End
Ohio St shooting
Posted

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Two people were left injured after an early morning shooting in Lexington's East End, according to Lexington police.

Officers received a call at around 2 a.m. Friday and responded to the 600 block of Ohio Street. When officers arrived, they found two adults who had been shot.

Both victims were taken to a hospital for treatment. Police say they are expected to survive.
Investigators located an adult suspect in the area a short time later. The suspect was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree assault.

Police have not yet released the suspect's name. The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story, so check back with LEX18.com for updates. Email the LEX18 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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