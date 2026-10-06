Two sentenced to 10+ years in prison in Richmond meth trafficking case

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of Kentucky announced Tuesday the sentencing of two Richmond residents.

Destiny Burns, 24, and Aaron Whittamore, 33, were sentenced to 11 years and 12 years in prison, respectively, on Monday.

U.S. District Judge Chad Meredith sentenced the two for conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

According to investigators, beginning in June 2025, law enforcement used a confidential informant to conduct a series of controlled purchases of methamphetamine from Burns. The investigation culminated with the arrest of Burns and Whittamore during a traffic stop on August 22, 2025,

Investigators say they watched Whittamore enter Burns's vehicle carrying multiple bags.

During the stop, officers said they found multiple gallon-sized Ziplock bags containing a total of approximately 2,035 grams of methamphetamine, along with $1,109 in cash.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said as part of their individual plea agreements, Burns and Whittamore each admitted to engaging in a conspiracy to and possessing with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

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