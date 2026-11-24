LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Crews remain on scene in Louisville after a small aircraft crashed in Strathmoor Village Tuesday afternoon, leaving the pilot and passenger injured.

According to WHAS11, a spokesperson for the Louisville Regional Airport Authority said the plane was attempting to land at Bowman Field around 2:45 p.m. When it was unable to do so, it landed in the 2300 block of Emerson Avenue.

Louisville Fire reported in an afternoon press conference that crews responded to the area just after the crash. One person is now with serious injuries and another is with life-threatening injuries. No injuries were reported by those on the ground.

A dog was also on board at the time of the crash. It is now in the care of Louisville Metro Animal Services.

Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said in a statement to social media that no houses were impacted by the crash.

"Louisville, let’s keep them in our thoughts and prayers," Greenberg said.

This is a developing story, so check back with LEX18.com for updates. Email the LEX18 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.