Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux opens in Lexington with Louisiana flair, community giving

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX News) — Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux has opened its doors in Lexington, bringing Cajun food, a game-day atmosphere and a commitment to community involvement to South Broadway.

The restaurant is located in the former Tilted Kilt space and is owned by Jamie Daniel, who says Lexington was a natural fit for the brand.

"I went to school in Lexington. Obviously, we've had some businesses here, but this really just fit I think with this space and in this city. I think it's gonna go over great. It's a fun brand with great Cajun food," Daniel said.

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The opening created around 125 jobs.

Walk-On's founder and CEO Brandon Landry says Lexington has long been on his radar as the chain has expanded across the South.

"We're in almost every SEC town and Lexington is one of the final ones that we can come and bring Walk-On's, a little taste of game day with a Louisiana flair here to Lexington," Landry said.

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The name "Walk-On's" carries personal meaning for Landry, who was himself a walk-on basketball player at LSU.

"I was a walk-on on the basketball team. I actually got to get like a couple of seconds in Rupp Arena back when I was on the team at LSU," Landry said.

The concept was sketched out nearly two decades ago, literally on a napkin Landry created on a drive back from the University of Tennessee. On each table in the restaurant, guests will find that napkin, a map of what he envisioned Walk-On's would become.

"We started this concept almost 23 years ago now, and here we are, almost 100 locations finally opening up here in Lexington, Kentucky," Landry said.

The menu features Louisiana staples including gumbo, seafood and po'boys. But Landry says the restaurant's role in Lexington will go beyond the food.

"We are definitely going to integrate ourselves in the community versus just being another place to serve food," Landry said.

Walk-On's backed that up on opening day, presenting checks of $2,500 each to Lafayette High School and McConathy Farms.

Landry says the restaurant is also positioned to be a destination on game days.

"What better place to watch your Wildcats or your Cardinals, I guess, down the road to come in to Walk-Ons and check it out," Landry said.