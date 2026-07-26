Lexington Police Department reports 5 unrelated shootings over the weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The City of Lexington witnessed five unrelated shootings over the weekend (July 24 through July 26), four of which happened within a consecutive 24-hour span, according to the Lexington Police Department. At this time, one victim is in critical condition, and three individuals have been arrested with assault charges.

Shooting one - Winter Garden

Lexington's first recorded shooting over the weekend occurred on Friday night in the 2900 block of Winter Garden. Units responded to the scene around 8:38 p.m. after receiving a shots fired report, according to the Lexington Police Department.

The victim of the shooting was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In connection to the shooting, 63-year-old Jerry Tubbs turned himself in and was lodged at the Fayette County Detention Center. Tubbs was charged with burglary in the first degree, assault in the second degree, assault in the fourth degree (domestic violence, no visible injuries), tampering with physical evidence, and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Crime 63-year-old man facing assault charges following reported shooting in Lexington

Shooting two - Pimlico Parkway

According to Lexington police, units responded to the second shooting around 2:40 p.m. Saturday after receiving a report that a victim had been shot in the 3500 block of Pimlico Parkway.

Upon arrival, police located a victim suffering a gunshot wound. First responders administered first aid, and the victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Tuyisenge Jackson, 28, was arrested in connection to the crime. He was charged with assault in the second degree and lodged at the Fayette County Detention Center.

Covering Kentucky 28-year-old man charged with assault following shooting Saturday in Lexington Web Staff

Shooting three - Hollow Creek Road

Lexington police responded to reports of a shooting in the 500 block of Hollow Creek Road around 9:57 p.m. on Saturday, marking it the third reported shooting over the weekend, according to a press release.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. At this time, a suspect has not been identified to the public.

Shooting four - Oxford Circle

Lexington police responded to a fourth reported shooting around 2:11 a.m. Sunday and located a victim suffering life-threatening injuries.

According to the press release, the incident occurred in the 1900 block of Oxford Circle. In connection to the shooting, 48-year-old Tamara Ortiz was charged with assault in the first degree and was lodged at the Fayette County Detention Center.

Covering Kentucky 48-year-old woman charged with assault in connection to Lexington shooting Web Staff

Shooting five - South Limestone

The last reported shooting over the weekend occurred in the 200 block of South Limestone around 4:31 a.m. Sunday.

Shortly after first responders received the report, a victim arrived at a local hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Around 40 minutes later at 5:10 a.m., a second victim related to the incident would also be hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, a suspect has not been identified to the public.

All five shootings remain under investigation by the Lexington Police Department. Individuals with information on any of the events listed above are asked to contact the Lexington Police Department at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to the Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by phone at (859) 253-2020, online at this link, or through the P3 Tips app at this link.

ONE Lexington releases statement

On Sunday, a city-wide initiative aimed at utilizing government and community resources to combat gun violence, released a statement regarding the ongoing violence.

On July 5, ONE Lexington celebrated 150 consecutive days without a homicide in the city. The last recorded homicide was on Feb. 5, when 17-year-old Jonathan Hunt was fatally shot on Versailles Road in a parking lot.

Covering Kentucky City of Lexington reaches 150 consecutive days without a homicide Mack Carmack

While no fatalities have been confirmed from the five weekend shootings, ONE Lexington addresses the ongoing gun violence in its statement, which can be read below.

"Lexington experienced its most violent weekend of the year with five reported nonfatal shootings (six total victims) over the last three days. Though it’s unconfirmed if the incidents were unrelated, the demographics of victims, locations of the reports, time of day, and circumstances are all different.



Despite the incredible progress our city has made over the last four years in regard to gun violence, this weekend’s events [are] an example of why this issue remains a top priority for the city and why we as a community must stay vigilant and continue the work of keeping our community safe.



If anyone affected by this weekend’s shootings needs... support, please contact our Crisis Response Coordinator Kenneth Payne at KPayne@lexingtonky.gov and if anyone has any further questions or concerns, you can reach out to our Director Devine Carama at dcarama@lexingtonky.gov."



-ONE Lexington via Facebook

Mayor Gorton releases statement

On Sunday, Lexington Mayor Gorton released a statement via social media addressing the gun violence.

In her statement, which can be read below, Gorton said she is committed to keeping Lexington a safe place, and is the Lexington Police Department is working diligently on investigating the crimes.

"This weekend’s shooting incidents are not acceptable. Please join me in keeping the victims and their families in your prayers. I am committed to Lexington being a safe city and will not accept this violence as a normal occurrence. I’ve talked with the Lexington Police Department and they are diligently investigating these incidents, and our One Lexington team is here to support those affected by gun violence."



-Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton

This is an ongoing story, and LEX News will provide more information as it becomes available.