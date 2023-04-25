Man charged with driving drunk, murder of London police officer wants trial venue changed

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The man charged with killing a London police officer in an alleged drunk driving crash is requesting a change of venue for his trial.

Casey Byrd, 37, is being charged with murder of a police officer and operating a motor vehicle under the influence in the death of Officer Logan Medlock in October 2022.

According to a petition filed, Byrd and his attorney are requesting a change of venue because they believe Byrd cannot have a fair and impartial trial in Laurel Circuit Court.

Court documents say Byrd “states that he is informed and believes, and it is true, that the jury pool will be unduly prejudiced by the status of the alleged victim in the case as a police officer with the London Police Department, the public’s sentiment regarding the death of a police officer, and the public’s saturation with the overwhelming publicity which this case has received."

Byrd is scheduled to appear in court for a pretrial conference at 9 a.m. April 27.

Casey Bryd, the man accused of driving drunk and killing London police officer Logan Medlock, appeared in court for his preliminary hearing today. His lawyers requested that his bail be reduced from $1 million to $200,000. The request was denied.@LEX18News pic.twitter.com/emYGZ40MYQ — Sydney Darden (@SYDNEYDREPORTS) November 8, 2022

Byrd's lawyers requested for bail to be reduced from $1 million to $200,000 but a judge denied the request.

The main reason bail reduction was denied was because Byrd has a separate charge for public intoxication in Tennessee from September 30.

The defense asked to strike the aggravated circumstances from Byrd's murder charge because Byrd did not intentionally kill Medlock. The judge disagreed and denied that request.

A judge entered a not guilty plea for Byrd during a preliminary hearing October 31.

According to the arrest citation, Byrd said he was a federal officer and was driving home after watching the Tennessee-Kentucky football game at a friend's house.

Byrd submitted to blood and breathalyzer tests and registered a .294, according to the police report.

The citation says Byrd was approaching an intersection where he failed to turn to the right or left and instead hit a marked police cruiser being operated by an officer.

The officer who was killed was identified as Logan Medlock.

Byrd is being held in the Laurel County Detention Center.