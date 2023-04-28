Jack Harlow raps about having dinner 'in Frankfort with Andy' on new 'Jackman' album

(LEX 18) — Louisville rapper Jack Harlow released his latest album "Jackman" on Friday, and a lot of people are picking up on some of the Kentucky references throughout it, including his dinner with Governor Andy Beshear.

In the song "It Can't Be," Harlow continues his rhyming of the words "ear candy" and "Brandy" by rapping "especially when I'm havin' dinner in Frankfort with Andy." Apparently, that line is true.

"Yes. The Governor and his family have had dinner with Jack Harlow in Frankfort," spokesperson Crystal Staley with Gov. Beshear's office confirmed with LEX 18. "They had a great time listening to and getting to know Jack."

Staley joked that Gov. Beshear "is now considering launching a rap career after his second term." The governor is currently running for another term in office.

Another line that Jack Harlow fans online have noticed is in the song "Questions." The final lyric is "I rep the state, but do they care bout me in Barren County?"

It's unclear what Harlow is referring to specifically. It is worth noting that former U.S. Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft, who is also a candidate for the Republican nomination for Kentucky governor, is from Barren County, but we don't know if the lyric was about her or not.

For @jackharlow - it’s more than music, he’s all about bringing it home. Right where it started: Kentucky. First class guy. pic.twitter.com/cBCrxsnvdd — Kelly Craft (@KellyCraftKY) February 2, 2023

Harlow hasn't announced when he's going back on tour, but he's no stranger to his hometown state after achieving mainstream fame. In 2021, Harlow announced a week-long concert stint at five different Louisville venues.

And in 2022, the rapper was back in Louisville for last year's Kentucky Derby (and to shoot his "Churchill Downs" music video).

Harlow was also a headliner for Louisville's Forecastle Festival last May, and he held another concert at the KFC Yum! Center back in December.

The album cover for "Jackman" was also familiar to Louisville residents. WDRB News reports that the photo was taken in an alley in the Highlands.