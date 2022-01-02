National Weather Service confirms tornadoes touched down New Year's Day

Severe weather caused damage across more than 30 Kentucky counties during Saturday's storms.

Governor Andy Beshear reports that four tornadoes have been confirmed so far by the National Weather Service in the following counties:

- Madison County: EF-1, 110 mph in Union City

- Bowling Green: EF-0, 85 mph

- Barren County: EF-1, 95 mph northwest of Glasgow

- Taylor County: EF-1, 105-110 mph in Campbellsville

NWS Paducah also posted that Hopkinsville experienced an EF-2 tornado with winds up to 115-125 mph.

NWS Louisville reports that a survey team in Marion County found EF-1 damage east of Lebanon.

The Storm Survey Team in Marion County has found preliminary EF-1 damage with estimated wind speeds of 100mph east of Lebanon, KY #kywx — NWS Louisville (@NWSLouisville) January 2, 2022

On Saturday, Governor Beshear declared a State of Emergency due to the severe weather across western, eastern, and south central Kentucky.

Today, Gov. Andy Beshear said the state is continuing to respond to a severe weather system that impacted much of Western, Eastern and South Central Kentucky Saturday and is preparing for winter weather to arrive tonight.



Read more: https://t.co/zjFKIIVanw pic.twitter.com/bZEFgz5hEJ — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) January 2, 2022

The governor will be traveling to Hopkinsville on Monday to assess damage from Saturday's storm. His office says he will also be visiting Graves and Hopkins counties to "check on rebuilding efforts following the Dec. 10 tornadoes."

In the Woodhill subdivision of Campbellsville, about 10 homes were heavily damaged. 40 to 50 other structures in Taylor County were also damaged during the tornado touchdown.

There were also possible tornadoes in Logan, Marion, Green, and Metcalfe counties.

Many counties across Kentucky saw water rising in homes and covering roads. The governor reports more than 75 highways were closed due to high water, mostly in eastern Kentucky. There have been at least seven landslides reported as well.

More than 1,500 customers in Pike and Floyd counties lost power as a result.

The following counties have declared a local state of emergency: Casey, Clay, Floyd, Madison, Owsley, Pike, and Taylor.

The governor says there were many other counties impacted in some way, including Adair, Boyd, Breathitt, Carter, Casey, Clay, Graves, Hopkins, Jackson, Knott, Lee, Marshall, Mason, Monroe, Nicholas, Pulaski, Rockcastle, and Simpson.

On Sunday night, Todd County Emergency Management's FB page reports that the NWS confirms an EF-1 tornado touched down near Snardon Mill Road "for about five miles crossing into Logan County."