Kentucky AG fights to uphold convictions of 2 men in Crystal Rogers death case

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman announced in a press release Thursday that he is fighting the conviction appeals of two men sentenced for their involvement in the 2015 death of Crystal Rogers, Joseph Lawson and Steven Lawson.

In July of 2015, Crystal Rogers, a mother of five from Bardstown, was murdered by 44-year-old Brooks Houck, who was in a relationship with her at the time, according to the press release.

Houck was one of three men convicted in Rogers' disappearance and death. Also connected to the case was 55-year-old Steve Lawson and 35-year-old Joey Lawson, who were both convicted by separate juries for conspiracy to commit murder and tampering with physical evidence. Steve was sentenced to 17 years and Joey was sentenced to 25 years.

According to Coleman, Joey filed an appeal with the Kentucky Supreme Court to have his conviction overturned in April. One month later, Steve filed an appeal with the Kentucky Court of Appeals in May.

In response, Coleman filed briefs arguing in support of the conviction of the two men.

For Steve's appeal, Coleman in his brief wrote, "Steve didn't just agree to help, he delivered."

Similarly, in the brief filed against Joey's appeal, Coleman wrote, "[Joey] was a conspirator in Crystal's death and disappearance, his guilt is Houck's guilt."

“The convictions of these men brought long-awaited accountability and justice to the Rogers and Ballard families, after nearly a decade of waiting. The defendants can no longer evade justice," Coleman said Thursday.

In January, Houck also filed an appeal with the Kentucky Supreme Court to have his own murder conviction overturned. In response, Coleman filed a brief, arguing in support of his conviction.

"A loving mother of five doesn’t just walk away and vanish. But that is what Brooks Houck would have this Court believe happened. That’s because he killed Crystal," Coleman's brief read earlier this year.

See LEX News' previous coverage on this case below.

Steven Lawson filed motion for new trial after guilty verdict in Crystal Rogers case

Crime Steven Lawson files motion for new trial after guilty verdict Leigh Searcy

Brooks Houck moved to Big Sandy Regional Detention Center, court records show

Crime Brooks Houck moved to Big Sandy Regional Detention Center, court records show Erin Rosas

Crystal Rogers Act takes effect in Kentucky Wednesday, extending grand jury testimony protections

Covering Kentucky Crystal Rogers Act takes effect in Kentucky Wednesday Web Staff

Nick Houck, brother of Crystal Rogers murder convict Brooks Houck, arrested for perjury