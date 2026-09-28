Asia Thigpen leads No. 3 Kentucky past No. 7 Texas, 3-0

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — In front of the fourth-largest crowd in program history, the No. 3 Wildcats sweep No. 7 Texas. Junior outside hitter Asia Thigpen led the day with 15 kills, followed by Brooklyn DeLeye.

Kassie O’Brien had 37 assists while Molly Tuozzo had double-digit digs with 12.

The Wildcats were without 2026 AVCA preseason player of the year watch list contender Morgan Gaerte. The team reported her out with an eye injury and on a day-to-day basis.

Morgan Gaerte will be out for today’s match vs. Texas with an eye injury. Her official status is day-to-day. — Kentucky Volleyball (@KentuckyVB) September 27, 2026

Kentucky volleyball struggled in the last two games with dropping the first set, but the Cats were able to claw their way back against the Longhorns, 25-23.

The Wildcats would go on to win sets two and three with just a bit more distance, 25-20 and 25-21 respectively.

Kentucky now wins three-straight matches over Texas and 28-straight SEC matches overall in a streak that dates back to 2024.

Up next is at Auburn on Friday, October 2, with a 7 p.m. first serve.

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