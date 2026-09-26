Tale of Two Halves: Kentucky def. South Alabama 45-21

LEXINGTON, Ky. — For a half, Kentucky looked stuck in neutral.

For the final 30 minutes, the Wildcats looked nearly unstoppable.

After an uneven opening that saw South Alabama twice take the lead and repeatedly challenge Kentucky's defense, the Wildcats erupted after halftime and pulled away for a 45-21 victory Saturday at Kroger Field. Kentucky scored 21 unanswered points in the second half, turning a close game into a comfortable win behind a dominant rushing attack and a career day from running back Jason Patterson.

Patterson was the star of the afternoon, scoring three touchdowns and providing the spark that ignited Kentucky's offensive explosion. His 75-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter changed the momentum of the game, and he added scoring runs of 15 and 2 yards in the second half as the Wildcats gradually wore down the Jaguars.

The game was a tale of two halves for Kentucky.

The Wildcats opened with flashes of offensive success but struggled to consistently finish drives. South Alabama capitalized on a muffed punt to tie the game and later grabbed a 14-7 lead on a 36-yard touchdown pass from Jaren Hollins to Anthony Eager. Kentucky answered with a touchdown run from Jovante Barnes, only to see the Jaguars regain the advantage at 21-14 with just over a minute remaining before halftime.

That's when Patterson delivered the game's defining moment.

Taking a handoff on Kentucky's next play from scrimmage, the sophomore burst through the middle and raced 75 yards for a touchdown, erasing South Alabama's lead in just 10 seconds. The Wildcats later converted a turnover into a field goal by Adam Zouagui and carried a 24-21 lead into halftime despite a largely inconsistent first half.

Whatever adjustments Kentucky made during the break worked immediately.

On the second play of the third quarter, C.J. Baxter ripped off a 53-yard run to put the Wildcats in scoring position. Two plays later, Patterson found the end zone again on a 15-yard scoring run, extending Kentucky's lead to 31-21.

From there, Kentucky's ground game took control.

The Wildcats piled up rushing yards behind Patterson, Baxter and Barnes, consistently winning at the line of scrimmage and keeping South Alabama's offense on the sideline. Patterson's third touchdown early in the fourth quarter pushed the lead to 38-21 before quarterback Kenny Minchey capped the scoring with a 15-yard touchdown pass to Shane Carr.

Baxter also played a major role in the turnaround. After scoring Kentucky's first touchdown of the day, he broke several explosive runs, including the 53-yarder that set up Patterson's second score. Barnes added a touchdown of his own as Kentucky's rushing attack overwhelmed the Jaguars in the second half.

Kentucky returns to SEC play next Saturday when the Wildcats travel to face South Carolina in Columbia, with kickoff set for 4:15 p.m. ET on SEC Network.

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