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UK Women's Golf Wins Bettie Lou Invitational

BBN Tonight: Kentucky Women's Golf wins Bettie Lou Evans Invitational
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Kentucky Women's Golf won the Bettie Lou Evans Invitational Tuesday shooting the third-best 54-hole team total in program history. Kentucky turned in three rounds under par to form an 839 (-25) tournament total for first place.

Senior Cathryn Brown paced the Wildcats shooting 10-under par for the tournament, taking home the individual title.

Scorecard
1 Cathryn Brown 66, 72, 68 … 206 (-10)
3 Isabella Johnson 67, 70, 72 … 209 (-7)
T4 C.A. Carter 70, 70, 70 … 210 (-6)
T12 Lucy Cook 71, 73, 70 … 214 (-2)
T26 Brooke Oberparleiter 73, 73, 73 … 219 (+3)
T42 Samantha Paradise 73, 75, 78 … 226 (+10) (IND)
1 KENTUCKY 274, 285, 280 … 839 (-25)

The next tournament is The Ally, hosted by Mississippi State, Oct. 5-7 at Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point, Miss.

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