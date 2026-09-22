UK Women's Golf Wins Bettie Lou Invitational

Kentucky Women's Golf won the Bettie Lou Evans Invitational Tuesday shooting the third-best 54-hole team total in program history. Kentucky turned in three rounds under par to form an 839 (-25) tournament total for first place.

Senior Cathryn Brown paced the Wildcats shooting 10-under par for the tournament, taking home the individual title.

Scorecard

1 Cathryn Brown 66, 72, 68 … 206 (-10)

3 Isabella Johnson 67, 70, 72 … 209 (-7)

T4 C.A. Carter 70, 70, 70 … 210 (-6)

T12 Lucy Cook 71, 73, 70 … 214 (-2)

T26 Brooke Oberparleiter 73, 73, 73 … 219 (+3)

T42 Samantha Paradise 73, 75, 78 … 226 (+10) (IND)

1 KENTUCKY 274, 285, 280 … 839 (-25)

The next tournament is The Ally, hosted by Mississippi State, Oct. 5-7 at Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point, Miss.

LEX 18

For more on Kentucky Women's Golf and all of the Wildcats, join us on BBN Tonight, airing weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.