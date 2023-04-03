Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

BBN Tonight Full Episode (4-3-22)

BBN Tonight watch full episode
BBN Tonight
BBN Tonight watch full episode
Posted at 7:58 PM, Apr 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-03 19:58:09-04
Kentucky Baseball ranked top 10! (4-3-23)
NBA Draft decisions looming (4-3-23)
Kentucky Football's open practice (4-3-23)
Jensen Castle at the ANWA (4-3-23)

Kentucky Baseball is ranked in thetop 10 after sweeping number 25 Missouri over the weekend. Kentucky is currently 25-3 overall and 8-1 in the SEC. With eight wins in its first nine conference games, Kentucky makes program history.

UK Sports Network's Tom Leach joins us to talk about Kentucky basketball's Jacob Toppin and Cason Wallace declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft over the weekend.

Football had its open spring practice on Saturday, BBN Tonight's Maggie Davis spoke with fans who attended the day.

Congratulations to Kentucky Women's golf's Jensen Castle! She finished in 26th place during the 2023 Augusta Women's National Amateur.

bbn tonight bbn gameday promo

BBN Gameday is a weekly show, airing Saturday mornings at 9 a.m. on LEX 18, statewide on UK Sports Network affiliate stations, and all the time here on BBNGameday.com.

You can also join us on weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on BBN Tonight.

BBN Tonight new promo 2022

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community

Celebrating Our LEX 18 Community