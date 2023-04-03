BBN Tonight Full Episode (4-3-22)

Kentucky Baseball is ranked in thetop 10 after sweeping number 25 Missouri over the weekend. Kentucky is currently 25-3 overall and 8-1 in the SEC. With eight wins in its first nine conference games, Kentucky makes program history.

UK Sports Network's Tom Leach joins us to talk about Kentucky basketball's Jacob Toppin and Cason Wallace declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft over the weekend.

Football had its open spring practice on Saturday, BBN Tonight's Maggie Davis spoke with fans who attended the day.

Congratulations to Kentucky Women's golf's Jensen Castle! She finished in 26th place during the 2023 Augusta Women's National Amateur.

