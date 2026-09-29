Brothers in Blue: Tavion Gadson and Lorenzo Cowan reunite at Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Before Tavion Gadson and Lorenzo Cowan became teammates at Kentucky, they were competing back home in Savannah, Georgia.

“I was always trying to outshine him because we played similar positions,” Cowan said. “He would make a play, and I'd always be like, ‘Nah, y'all think he's good? I'm better.’”

Their football careers eventually took them in different directions. Gadson landed at Kentucky, while Cowan began his college career at USC. But playing college football together was something the brothers had hoped would eventually happen.

Cowan transferred to Kentucky during the 2025 off-season, reuniting the brothers on the same defense.

“For me, it really was a dream come true,” Gadson said.

“I think that he can get the best out of me on the field,” Cowan said. “I believe that I can get the best out of him.”

PART TWO: Brothers in Blue - Feature on Tavion Gadson & Lorenzo Cowan

That doesn't mean the sibling rivalry has disappeared.

The brothers still debate who was the better athlete growing up, who talks more trash and who is more competitive. When asked who took the title of better athlete, Cowan quickly answered, “Me, 100%.”

Gadson didn't argue.

Away from football, Gadson is the baker of the family, while Cowan has happily taken on the role of taste tester — or, as he calls it, being “a great supporter.”

For their family back in Savannah, having the brothers together also brings some peace of mind. Their mom travels to every game and now gets to watch both of her sons take the field together.

Their college football journeys may have started in different places, but for Gadson and Cowan, those paths ultimately led them back to something familiar: playing football side by side.

PART ONE: Brotherly love with Tavion Gadson & Lorenzo Cowan

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