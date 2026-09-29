WATCH: 'Unrecognizable' Kentucky Men's Basketball's Malachi Moreno in year two

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — "Almost unrecognizable with some of the skill sets that he's brought to the game," head coach Mark Pope said on the podium for sophomore returner Malachi Moreno on media day.

After getting feedback in the NBA Draft process, Moreno decided to withdraw his name and return to the University of Kentucky, and all summer he's done nothing but improve.

He slimmed down, gained 14 pounds of muscle, and improved his interior scoring, rim protection, and more. The 7-foot center is ready to continue the assignment of banner number nine for the Wildcats.

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