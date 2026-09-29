Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
SportsBBN Tonight

Actions

WATCH: 'Unrecognizable' Kentucky Men's Basketball's Malachi Moreno in year two

'BBN Tonight' airs weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on LEX 18, the official station of UK Athletics
'Unrecognizable' Kentucky Men's Basketball's Malachi Moreno in year two
260728MBBpractice43CW.JPG
Posted
and last updated

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — "Almost unrecognizable with some of the skill sets that he's brought to the game," head coach Mark Pope said on the podium for sophomore returner Malachi Moreno on media day.

After getting feedback in the NBA Draft process, Moreno decided to withdraw his name and return to the University of Kentucky, and all summer he's done nothing but improve.

He slimmed down, gained 14 pounds of muscle, and improved his interior scoring, rim protection, and more. The 7-foot center is ready to continue the assignment of banner number nine for the Wildcats.

BBN Tonight and Gameday web push

Catch all the game day action and learn more about Kentucky Athletics on BBN Tonight. The team provides the latest coverage and stats ahead of UK games.

BBN Tonight push 2025

📱 More from BBN Tonight on LEX18.com

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18