INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — It was a first half to remember but a second to forget for the Kentucky men's basketball team, as the Wildcats fell to Indiana 90-76 inside Lucas Oil Stadium in front of 23,078 fans. The Cats led by two points after an exciting opening half, but were outscored by the Hoosiers 45-29 after the break.

With the loss, Kentucky moves to 4-2 on the season, while Kentucky's third-year head coach Mark Pope moves to 1-1 in the renewed series against Indiana. Friday night's game, although played in Indianapolis, not Bloomington, will be viewed as a home game for the Hoosiers and, thus, a true road game for the Wildcats.

Milan Momcilovic led the way with a game-high and season-best 28 points, including a 5-10 showing from beyond-the-arc. 22 of No. 22's points came in the first, when he missed just two total shots and just one from deep. After the break, he added six points on 2-6 shooting, 0-4 from three.

Zoom Diallo added 15 points, four assists and just one turnover, while Alex Wilkins and Malachi Moreno joined them in double-figure scoring with 13 and 12 points, respectively. Moreno led the Cats with seven rebounds.

For Indiana, Bryce Lindsey led the way with 20 points, including a trio of three-pointers. Collectively, the Hoosiers went 12-31 from three-point land.

The red-hot Hoosiers picked up right where they left off following a win over No. 20 Arkansas Tuesday night in New York, sinking a triple and a pullup jumper to take a 5-0 lead in the game's opening minute. Kentucky, however, was quick to respond, and the teams traded blows until the first stoppage, which came nearly eight minutes into the contest. Both teams were shooting better than 50 percent from the field, and the Wildcats had collectively dished five assists on their first eight made baskets.

The offense was flowing, and the shots were falling. The only problem? The defense left much to be desired.

When Momcilovic checked out for the first time of the night, the Hoosiers immediately took advantage. Indiana rattled off an 8-0 run over just 52 seconds of game play, making three-straight shots to pull ahead by their largest lead of the evening thus far, 36-25. With the Hoosiers feeling hot, Pope called a timeout to steady his team.

Out of the huddle, Wilkins quickly earned a layup and sank his only three-pointer of the evening, pulling the Cats back within single digits.

It wasn't long before the Cats clawed back with a run of their own. For Kentucky, Momcilovic's back-to-back triples helped make the difference, as UK held the Hoosiers scoreless for more than two minutes, while connecting on five of their own six shots. Diallo added a jumper to personally reach double-figure scoring just before the break.

The Wildcats were yet to have a reserve score; the Hoosiers had a 15-0 advantage in points off the bench.

Still, Kentucky hit the locker room with its first lead of the half, 47-45, on a 12-0 run. Indiana made only one of its final 11 field-goal attempts before the break.

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Moreno's quick basket to open the second half extended Kentucky's run to 14-0, but that cushion would be short lived. In a game of runs, it was Indiana's turn.

By the time the clock hit 18:35, the Hoosiers had it all tied up at 51-51. Over the next ten minutes, IU took and retook control, claiming its new largest-lead of the night at 80-66 following an 8-0 run.

They'd lead by as many as 16 before winning by 14, 90-76.

The Wildcats battled foul trouble and, therefore, inconsistent lineups in the second half, and they were never quite able to regain the offensive rhythm they'd enjoyed in the first half. After shooting 57 percent from the field, 60 percent from deep and 100 percent from the free-throw line in the first half, the Cats countered with a 50/12.5/33.3 percent split in the second.

Indiana won the rebounding battle, 35-27 (14-6 offensive), scoring 18 second-chance points to Kentucky's nine. The Hoosiers got 33 points from their bench, compared to four by the Wildcats; Indiana went 28-31 from the free-throw line to UK's 3-7 mark.

The programs are set to meet again on December 18, 2027 inside Rupp Arena, while the 2028 matchup features a trip to Assembly Hall in Bloomington. Kentucky won the first game of the series last season in Lexington, 78-66.

BBN Tonight

This season, Kentucky returns to the court one week from today for a Friday night showdown with Wichita State. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. inside Rupp Arena and will be broadcast on ESPN2. The Cats will be back on the road the following Wednesday for a meeting with Virginia in Charlottesville.

For more on Kentucky basketball and all of the Wildcats, join us on BBN Tonight, airing weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.