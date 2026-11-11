No. 24 Kentucky Stomped by No. 15 Kansas in Champions Classic

CHICAGO (LEX SPORTS) — The Champions Classic returned to the Windy City on Tuesday, pitting No. 24 Kentucky against No. 15 Kansas. The first major test for both teams had no shortage of stardom, with the top recruit in the country, Tyran Stokes, leading the Jayhawks into battle.

Despite a strong start, the Wildcats couldn't stop the talented Kansas offense in a 00-00 loss. Kentucky has now lost four of its last five matchups with Kansas.

Kentucky jumped out to an early 10-5 lead over Kansas, which included four quick buckets from Zoom Diallo and Alex Wilkins. The Wildcats offense got shot out of a cannon to start, but the Jayhawks had a response of their own.

Tyran Stokes earned a three-point play after finishing through contact, then drained a pair of three-pointers to help Kansas take a 24-17 lead.

During that stretch, Mark Pope went with a lineup of Wilkins, Mason Williams, Braydon Hawthorne, Justin McBride and Reece Potter. That combination would not be fruitful, allowing the small ball lineup of Kansas to get up and down the court. The Jayhawks held a 28-21 advantage at the under eight media timeout.

Kentucky's lone offensive bright spot in the first half came courtesy of Diallo, who was a thorn in the side of the Jayhawks. The junior guard has 15 points on 6 of 7 shooting in the first half, including a pair of three-pointers. He finished the night with a team-high 24 points.

But that wasn't enough the quell the insatiable appetite of Kansas. Stokes' 13 first half points, and Trey Kaufman-Renn's 11 point effort in the opening half helped give the Jayhawks a 46-36 lead.

Just like last year in the Champions Classic, things got out of hand quickly for Kentucky.

The Jayhawks offense continued to pick the Wildcats apart in the second half. Stokes finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds on 8-19 shooting. Tre White turned in a big performance as well, finishing with 30 points.

Up next, Kentucky hosts Northern Arizona on Friday at Rupp Arena. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

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