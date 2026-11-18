LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky volleyball is once again well represented in the Southeastern Conference awards, headlined by two individual honors and five All-SEC nods. It's the fifth time in program history UK has placed five players on the All-SEC First Team, the most since 2023.

For the second time in her storied career, Brookyln DeLeye was named the Southeastern Conference Player of the Year, as voted on by the league's 16 head coaches, while Molly Tuozzo earned the first SEC Libero of the Year award of her career. Both seniors were named to the All-SEC First Team.

Photo by Noah Morlock | UK Athletics Brooklyn DeLeye, Molly Tuozzo.

DeLeye first won SEC Player of the Year in 2024 after being named the league’s Freshman of the Year in 2023. For Tuozzo, she has been All-SEC in each of her first three seasons, and now captures the conference’s top defensive honor as Libero of the Year, marking the 12th time in the last 17 years that Kentucky has won that award. It's the first such nod since Eleanor Beavin's win in 2021.

Fellow Wildcats Lizzie Carr, Morgan Gaerte and Kassie O’Brien earned All-SEC recognition, bringing Kentucky's total up to a league-best five. Regular season champion Florida had four, while Tennessee and second-place Vanderbilt each had three.

UK Volleyball

Carr, Gaerte and O’Brien were all three voted to the Preseason All-SEC Team and made good on things by backing it up with an All-SEC season as voted on by the coaches. It's Carr's first All-SEC postseason honor, after earning SEC Tournament honors last season. First-year Wildcat Gaerte also earned the first SEC nod of her career, after joining the league this season.

O’Brien was the SEC Freshman of the Year a season ago and went on to win AVCA National Freshman of the Year.

Photo by Eddie Justice | UK Athletics Kassie O’Brien. Kentucky sweeps South Carolina 3-0.

Only SEC statistics and matches are taken into effect when voting for All-SEC awards. With Sunday’s win, the Wildcats wrapped up the No. 2 overall seed in the 2026 Southeastern Conference Tournament and will have a double-bye into the quarterfinals, as it will play its first match in Savannah on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 5 p.m. ET against the winner of the Texas A&M vs. LSU/USC match.

The SEC Tournament will be televised on SEC Network and the ESPN app. LEX Sports and BBN Tonight will have Hannah Hamelback reporting from Savannah for the second-straight year.

LEX Sports

Lizzie CarrFirst Team All-SEC

• 2.02 kills per set

• 1.15 blocks per set, leads Kentucky

• .365 hitting percentage

Brooklyn DeLeyeSEC Player of the YearFirst Team All-SEC

• 4.66 kills per set

• .336 hitting percentage

• 1.79 digs per set

Morgan GaerteFirst Team All-SEC

• 3.39 kills per set playing two different positions

• .319 hitting percentage

• 0.89 blocks per set

Kassie O’BrienFirst Team All-SEC

• 11.79 assists per set to lead the SEC

• 2.09 digs per set

• 9 service aces

Molly TuozzoSEC Libero of the YearFirst Team All-SEC

• 4.04 digs per set

• Pancake-kill vs. Georgia that made SportsCenter’s Top 10

• 62 assists

BBN Tonight

For more on Kentucky volleyball and all of the Wildcats, join us on BBN Tonight, airing weeknights at 7:30 p.m. on the official station for UK Athletics, LEX 18.