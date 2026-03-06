Consistently Otega: Oweh's Senior Spotlight

WATCH: Otega Oweh's senior spotlight

“Otega shot 37 percent from the 3-point line last year. He’s elite at earning trips to the free-throw line and he brings a special physicality and intensity to the game. Otega spent his entire season last year picking up the point guard full court in the Big 12. His tenacity on the court is contagious and his humility off the court is going to endear himself to Big Blue Nation.”

That quote - Mark Pope's initial statement after Otega Oweh committed to Kentucky - was BBN's first impression of double-O.

Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics Mark Pope. Otega Oweh. Kentucky beat Oklahoma 85-84.

The then-junior transferred to UK after averaging 11 points and four rebounds in 25 minutes a night, for a 20-and-12 Oklahoma team which lost its first game in that season's Big 12 Tournament. The potential was there, yes. But he wasn't the SEC Preseason Player of the Year or the 1,000-point scorer Big Blue Nation has come to know and love today.

Mark Pope was right about that. Oweh's tenacity has, in fact, earned him a permanent place in the fan base's collective heart, and his consistency both on and off the court may end up being his legacy in Lexington.

But for Otega Oweh, the game of basketball is not simply about reaching double-figure scoring.

It's about the path he chose and the fan base that chose him.

Tyler Ruth/Tyler Ruth Otega Oweh. Kentucky beat Tennessee 74-71. Photo by Tyler Ruth | UK Athletics

Oweh and three other Wildcats will be celebrated on senior night this weekend.

Before his final game inside Rupp Arena, Oweh sat down with BBN Tonight anchor Maggie Davis. Together, they discuss the phone call that changed his life, the ups, downs and turning points of this season, and what he'll cherish the most from his time as a Wildcat.

UK Athletics Otega Oweh hits a half-court shot at the halftime buzzer of UK vs. Missouri (Jan. 7, 2026)

Maggie Davis will continue to spotlight each senior on this year's Kentucky men's basketball roster throughout the week, leading up to UK's final home game of the regular season.

The Cats host the Florida Gators on Saturday, March 7th at 4 p.m., with the seniors set to be honored before tipoff.

WATCH: Otega Oweh's senior spotlight

