EXCLUSIVE: Jayden Quaintance joins "BBN Tonight"

Meet the Cats: Jayden Quaintance

Jayden Quaintance is finally a Cat.

The one-time Kentucky commit, turned Arizona State freshman, turned Kentucky sophomore, sits down with BBN Tonight anchor Maggie Davis for his first formal interview since arriving in Lexington to play for Mark Pope.

They discuss his path to the Bluegrass, the pride he takes in his defensive skill set, if he's tired of talking about his age (did you know he's only 17?!), and what he's learning about the game while recovering from the torn ACL that sidelined him in February.

Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics Mark Fox. Jayden Quaintance. Kentucky men’s basketball first summer practice.

