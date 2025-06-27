Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
EXCLUSIVE: Jayden Quaintance joins "BBN Tonight"

The one-time Kentucky commit, turned Arizona State freshman, turned Kentucky sophomore, sits down with Maggie Davis for his first formal interview since arriving in Lexington
Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics
Jayden Quaintance is finally a Cat.

The one-time Kentucky commit, turned Arizona State freshman, turned Kentucky sophomore, sits down with BBN Tonight anchor Maggie Davis for his first formal interview since arriving in Lexington to play for Mark Pope.

They discuss his path to the Bluegrass, the pride he takes in his defensive skill set, if he's tired of talking about his age (did you know he's only 17?!), and what he's learning about the game while recovering from the torn ACL that sidelined him in February.

