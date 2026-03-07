Forever Wildcat: Denzel Aberdeen's senior spotlight

Forever Cat: Denzel Aberdeen's senior spotlight

After three years as a Gator, Denzel Aberdeen is sharing his appreciation for a sole season in Lexington, just in time for the forever Cat to face off against his former team.

Before Cats vs. Gators (round II), Aberdeen sat down with BBN Tonight anchor Maggie Davis to preview his senior night with emotions sure to be soaring as his former coach and teammates come into Aberdeen's "new" home for his final game in Rupp Arena.

Elliott Hess | UK Athletics Denzel Aberdeen. Mark Pope. Kentucky beat Mississippi State 92-68.

Maggie Davis featured each senior on this year's Kentucky men's basketball roster throughout the week, leading up to UK's final home game of the regular season.

The Cats host the Florida Gators on Saturday, March 7th at 4 p.m., with the seniors set to be honored before tipoff.

